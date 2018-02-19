Loading
India's domestic pax up 20% to 11.5m in Jan-2018

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (16-Feb-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.5 million, +19.7% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 95.0%;
    • GoAir: 90.0%;
    • Jetlite: 89.7%;
    • IndiGo: 89.7%;
    • Jet Airways: 88.7%;
    • Vistara: 87.0%;
    • Air India: 84.6%;
    • AirAsia India: 83.7%;
    • Zoom Air: 80.2%;
    • TruJet: 77.0%;
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 39.7%;
    • Jet Airways: 14.3%;
    • Air India: 13.3%;
    • GoAir: 9.6%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.6%;
    • AirAsia India: 4.3%;
    • Vistara: 3.6%;
    • Jetlite: 2.3%;
    • TruJet: 0.3%. [more - original PR]

