19-Feb-2018 2:27 PM
India's domestic pax up 20% to 11.5m in Jan-2018
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (16-Feb-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +19.7% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 4.6 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.6 million;
- Air India: 1.5 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.4 million;
- GoAir: 1.1 million;
- AirAsia India: 489,000;
- Vistara: 410,000;
- Jetlite: 263,000;
- Zoom Air: 3000;
- TruJet: 33,000;
- Load factor:
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 39.7%;
- Jet Airways: 14.3%;
- Air India: 13.3%;
- GoAir: 9.6%;
- SpiceJet: 12.6%;
- AirAsia India: 4.3%;
- Vistara: 3.6%;
- Jetlite: 2.3%;
- TruJet: 0.3%.