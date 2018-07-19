19-Jul-2018 8:31 AM
India's domestic pax up 18% to 11.3m in Jun-2018
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-Jul-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 11.3 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
- Load factor:
- SpiceJet: 93.3%;
- GoAir: 88.6%;
- IndiGo: 88.3%;
- Vistara: 84.8%;
- Air India: 80.9%;
- Jetlite: 79.6%;
- Jet Airways: 79.5%;
- TruJet: 79.0%;
- Zoom Air: 78.8%;
- Airasia India: 74.0%;
- Air Deccan: 44.7%;
- Air Odisha: 33.5%
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 41.3%;
- Jet Airways: 13.3%;
- Air India: 12.5%;
- SpiceJet: 12.1%;
- GoAir: 9.3%;
- Airasia India: 5.3%;
- Vistara: 4.0%;
- JetLite: 1.7%;
- TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]