19-Jul-2018 8:31 AM

India's domestic pax up 18% to 11.3m in Jun-2018

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-Jul-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.3 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 93.3%;
    • GoAir: 88.6%;
    • IndiGo: 88.3%;
    • Vistara: 84.8%;
    • Air India: 80.9%;
    • Jetlite: 79.6%;
    • Jet Airways: 79.5%;
    • TruJet: 79.0%;
    • Zoom Air: 78.8%;
    • Airasia India: 74.0%;
    • Air Deccan: 44.7%;
    • Air Odisha: 33.5%
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 41.3%;
    • Jet Airways: 13.3%;
    • Air India: 12.5%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.1%;
    • GoAir: 9.3%;
    • Airasia India: 5.3%;
    • Vistara: 4.0%;
    • JetLite: 1.7%;
    • TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]

