19-Jan-2021 12:10 PM
India's domestic airline pax down 56.3% in 2020
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-Jan-2021) the following domestic traffic highlights:
- Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 7.3 million, -43.7% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor:
- 12 months ended Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 63.0 million, -56.3%;
- IndiGo: 32.5 million;
- SpiceJet: 9.4 million;
- Air India: 6.8 million;
- GoAir: 5.4 million;
- AirAsia India: 4.4 million;
- Vistara: 3.9 million;
- TruJet: 376,000;
- Star Air India: 91,000. [more - original PR]
