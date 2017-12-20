Loading
India domestic pax up 17% to 10.5m in Nov-2017

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (19-Dec-2017) the following domestic traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 10.5 million, +17.0% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 95.5%;
    • IndiGo: 90.7%;
    • GoAir: 90.0%;
    • Jetlite: 89.5%;
    • Jet Airways: 87.3%;
    • Vistara: 86.9%;
    • Zoom Air: 85.1%;
    • Airasia India: 84.5%;
    • Air India: 83.8%;
    • Trujet: 68.5%;
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 39.4%;
    • Jet Airways: 15.2%;
    • Air India: 13.6%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.6%;
    • GoAir: 8.9%;
    • Airasia India: 4.2%;
    • Vistara: 3.6%;
    • Jetlite: 2.3%;
    • Trujet: 0.3%. [more - original PR]

