India domestic pax up 17% to 10.5m in Nov-2017

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (19-Dec-2017) the following domestic traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 10.5 million, +17.0% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 4.1 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.6 million;
- Air India: 1.4 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.3 million;
- GoAir: 934,000;
- AirAsia India: 437,000;
- Vistara: 372,000;
- Jetlite: 241,000;
- Trujet: 29,000;
- Zoom Air: 4000;
- Load factor:
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 39.4%;
- Jet Airways: 15.2%;
- Air India: 13.6%;
- SpiceJet: 12.6%;
- GoAir: 8.9%;
- Airasia India: 4.2%;
- Vistara: 3.6%;
- Jetlite: 2.3%;
- Trujet: 0.3%. [more - original PR]