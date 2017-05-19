Loading
19-May-2017 8:51 AM

India domestic pax up 15% to 9.1m in Apr-2017

India’s Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-May-2017) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.1 million, +15.2% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 41.4%;
    • Jet Airways: 15.2%;
    • Air India: 12.9%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.9%;
    • GoAir: 8.1%;
    • Airasia India: 3.3%;
    • Vistara: 3.2%;
    • Jetlite: 2.4%;
    • Trujet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]