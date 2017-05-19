19-May-2017 8:51 AM
India domestic pax up 15% to 9.1m in Apr-2017
India’s Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-May-2017) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 9.1 million, +15.2% year-on-year;
- Load factor:
- SpiceJet: 93.4%;
- Airasia India: 90.1%;
- IndiGo: 86.9%;
- GoAir: 84.7%;
- Vistara: 83.6%;
- Jetlite: 83.3%;
- Jet Airways: 82.8%;
- Zoom Air: 80.2%;
- Air India: 78.7%;
- Trujet: 74.6%;
- Air Carnival: 66.7%;
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 41.4%;
- Jet Airways: 15.2%;
- Air India: 12.9%;
- SpiceJet: 12.9%;
- GoAir: 8.1%;
- Airasia India: 3.3%;
- Vistara: 3.2%;
- Jetlite: 2.4%;
- Trujet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]