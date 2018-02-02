Loading
2-Feb-2018 10:37 AM

India's Civil Aviation Ministry allocated USD1.bn in Budget 2018/2019

India Finance Minister, in the Budget 2018/2019, stated (01-Feb-2018) India's Civil Aviation Ministry was allocated INR66.0 billion (USD1.0 billion) in FY2018/2019, nearly three times higher than the INR27.1 billion (USD423.5 million) allocated in the current year. Key details include:

  • Aircraft: The Ministry noted allocation of INR44.7 billion (USD698.7 million) for the "purchase of two new aircraft [Boeing 777-300ER aircraft] for special extra section flight operations";
  • UDAN: Allocations under the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN) increased significantly to INR10.1 billion (USD158.5 million) for the next fiscal year, up from INR2.0 billion (USD31.3 million) in the current year;
  • Air India: Air India will receive INR6.5 billion (USD101.6 million) under the government's turnaround plan;
  • Directorate General of Civil Aviation: Allocated INR2.1 billion (USD32.8 million), up from INR1.8 billion (USD28.1 million) in the revised 2017/2018 budget;
  • Airports Authority of India: INR733.1 million (USD11.5 million), compared to INR1.5 billion (USD23.4 million);
  • Bureau of Civil Aviation Security: Allocated INR700 million (USD10.9 million) up from INR490 million (USD7.7 million);
  • Education: INR500 million (USD7.8 million) was allocated to the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udaan Academy and National Aviation University.
  • Airports Economic Regulatory Authority: Allocated INR140 million (USD2.2 million), same as current year. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]

