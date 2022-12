India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated (11-Dec-2022) Goa Mopa Airport on 11-Dec-2022. The airport is scheduled to commence operation on 05-Jan-2023 and will be the second airport serving Goa, following Goa Dabolim International Airport. The airport required an estimated investment of INR28.7 billion (USD347.9 million) to develop and is equipped to accommodate up to 4.4 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]