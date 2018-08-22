Indian Govt unveils draft UDAN scheme for international routes

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation issued (21-Aug-2018) a 'Draft Scheme for enhancing air connectivity between Indian states and international destinations', with stakeholders invited to comment by 04-Sep-2018. The scheme is designed for state governments that are interested in promoting international air connectivity and are willing to provide subsidies to airlines. As per the draft, a state would identify international routes for which the Airports Authority of India will determine a subsidy amount per seat and invite bids from domestic carriers. This would be followed by airlines submitting their proposals, which would include the routes they wish to connect as well as the required subsidy. The airlines will bid on the percentage of flight capacity for which they require financial assistance, provided that the figure does not exceed 60% of the flight capacity. The entity that quotes the lowest amount will be awarded the subsidy for a particular route. However, the government will grant financial aid only for the actual number of passenger seats that are unsold, even if the airline had sought subsidy for a higher percentage of seating capacity at the time of bidding. An airline that is awarded a particular route will have exclusive rights to a subsidy on that route for three years. [more - original PR]