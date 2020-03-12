Indian Government suspends 'all existing' tourist visas from 13-Mar-2020 to 15-Apr-2020

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced (11-Mar-2020) the government plans to suspend "all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas", effective 13-Mar-2020 to 15-Apr-2020, with the aim of preventing the transmission of coronavirus. The Ministry stated "all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany" since 15-Feb-2020 will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, effective 13-Mar-2020. It added: "Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad". [more - original PR]