28-Jan-2019 11:54 AM
Indian Government launches third round of UDAN scheme covering 235 routes, 7m seats
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister Suresh Prabhu, via their official Twitter accounts, announced (25-Jan-2019) the third round of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Details include:
- 235 routes, comprising 189 UDAN routes and 46 routes connecting all 29 Indian states. Includes international services from Assam to Bangkok and Dhaka;
- 73 proposals awarded to connect 16 unserved airports, 17 underserved airports, six water aerodromes and 50 served airports;
- 111 initial proposals and 17 counter proposals received from 15 bidders covering more than 350 UDAN routes and 40 tourism routes. Proposals were received for connecting 13 water aerodromes;
- Once the third round of UDAN is fully operational, India will have more than 1000 city pairs;
- The UDAN programme has created capacity of more than 10 million seats:
-
- Round one: 1.3 million seats;
- Round two: 2.9 million seats;
- Round three: 6.9 million seats.