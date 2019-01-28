Become a CAPA Member
28-Jan-2019 11:54 AM

Indian Government launches third round of UDAN scheme covering 235 routes, 7m seats

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister Suresh Prabhu, via their official Twitter accounts, announced (25-Jan-2019) the third round of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Details include:

  • 235 routes, comprising 189 UDAN routes and 46 routes connecting all 29 Indian states. Includes international services from Assam to Bangkok and Dhaka;
  • 73 proposals awarded to connect 16 unserved airports, 17 underserved airports, six water aerodromes and 50 served airports;
  • 111 initial proposals and 17 counter proposals received from 15 bidders covering more than 350 UDAN routes and 40 tourism routes. Proposals were received for connecting 13 water aerodromes;
  • Once the third round of UDAN is fully operational, India will have more than 1000 city pairs;
  • The UDAN programme has created capacity of more than 10 million seats:
    • Round one: 1.3 million seats;
    • Round two: 2.9 million seats;
    • Round three: 6.9 million seats.

