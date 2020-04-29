Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Apr-2020 8:49 AM

Indian Government further extends deadline for Air India divestment EoI to 30-Jun-2020

India's Government further extended (28-Apr-2020) the deadline for the submission of bids on its EoI for the divestment of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services PVT Limited from 30-Apr-2020 to 30-Jun-2020, due to the impact of coronavirus. As previously reported by CAPA, the government had extended the deadline for bidding from 17-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More