Indian Government denies approval for Jet Airways-Jet Lite merger

Jet Airways confirmed (09-May-2018) India's Government did not give approval for a merger with subsidiary JetLite, nearly three years after the proposal was announced by the carrier in Sep-2015, ahead of shareholder approval in Apr-2016. Consequently, the merger scheme stands revoked and cancelled. "Jet Lite (India) Ltd and Jet Airways (India) Ltd shall continue their respective operations as two separate legal entities with their respective Air Operator Certificates", the company stated. [more - original PR]