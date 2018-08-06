Indian carriers need USD50bn for fleet purchases over 10yrs: CAPA India

CAPA India forecast (Aug-2018) Indian carriers will require an estimated USD50 billion of financing to support projected deliveries until 2027. With around 100 aircraft to be delivered to Indian carriers each year for the next five years, this is by far the greatest volume of aircraft induction in the history of Indian commercial aviation. Projected fleet expansion represents a major opportunity for aircraft investors looking to deploy capital in new generation assets. However, despite the strength of underlying demand, operators in the Indian market face a number of challenges. On the cost front, Indian carriers pay some of the highest fuel taxation in the world and also incur taxes on aircraft leases. While on the supply side, infrastructure and skills shortages (particularly commanders) are potential constraints on growth.