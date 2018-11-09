Indian Cabinet approves partial privatisation of six airports
India's Cabinet approved (08-Nov-2018) a proposal to privatise six Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports under a public private partnership model, comprising Ahmedabad Airport, Jaipur Sanganeer Airport, Lucknow Amausi Airport, Guwahati Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Thiruvananthapuram Trivandrum International Airport and Mangalore Bajpe Airport. The measure is aimed at attracting private sector investment in the development of airport infrastructure, improving efficiency of airport operations, enhancing passenger service delivery and increase revenue for the AAI. It is also expected to provide additional revenue to the AAI while permitting the operator to focus on smaller, developing airports and air navigation infrastructure. [more - original PR]