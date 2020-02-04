4-Feb-2020 12:01 PM
Indian aviation 're-established its resilience' in 2019/20: Government
India's Government, in its 2019/20 economic survey, stated (31-Jan-2020) Indian aviation "re-established its resilience" in 2019/20, despite Jet Airways suspending operations in Apr-2019. The government stated: "The sector swiftly sprung back to fill the void created in passenger and air cargo capacity". Economic survey highlights include:
- Four airports were operationalised under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme in FY2019/20, bringing the total to 43;
- 100 more airports will be made operational by 2023/24 by developing 46 idle airstrips, 16 private greenfield airports, 14 Airports Authority of India airports, 31 heliports and 12 water aerodromes;
- Six airports in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram commenced development under public-private partnerships;
- Five new greenfield airports in Durgapur (West Bengal), Shirdi (Maharashtra), Pakyong (Sikkim), Kannur (Kerala) and Kalaburagi/Gulbarga (Karnataka) commenced operation;
- Indian airlines are expected to double the total fleet from approximately 634 aircraft as of Jan-2020 to more than 1200 by FY2023/24. This will be supported by easing leasing and financing restrictions in accordance with the Cape Town Convention, the efficient use of air traffic rights, encouraging domestic to international connectivity and rationalising the tax regime. [more - original PR]