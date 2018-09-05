5-Sep-2018 8:50 AM
Indian airport pax up 18.6% to 28.7m in Jul-2018
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (04-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 28.7 million, +18.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 22.9 million, +21.6%;
- International: 5.7 million, +8.0%;
- Cargo: 302,693 tonnes, +10.6%;
- Domestic: 117,020 tonnes, +16.4%;
- International: 185,673 tonnes, +7.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 215,211, +14.2%;
- Domestic: 177,285, +16.4%;
- International: 37,926, +5.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the AAI's highest July passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]