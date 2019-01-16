India to require up to 200 airports, 31 cities to require second airports by 2040

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in its Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India report, stated (15-Jan-2019) India is expected to require 190-200 operational airports by 2040 to accommodate passenger traffic demand, up from 101 operational airports as of Dec-2018. MoCA reported most large airports in India are expected to be saturated within the next 10 to 15 years and "In leading regions like Delhi and Mumbai even the [planned] second airports are likely to be saturated by 2040", requiring the development of third airports to serve these metropolitan regions. MoCA estimates 150,000 acres of land will be required for airport infrastructure development by 2040, while total capital expenditure in airport expansion and new airport development projects is "conservatively expected to be in the range of" USD40 billion to USD50 billion by 2040. According to MoCA, the number of Indian cities served by two airports will need to increase from zero to 31 by 2040. [more - original PR]