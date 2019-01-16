India to require combined fleet of 2359 aircraft by 2040: MoCA

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in its Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India report, stated (15-Jan-2019) India's airlines are expected to require 2359 aircraft by 2040, up from a combined fleet of 622 aircraft as of Mar-2018. MoCA forecast the number of narrowbody aircraft operated by Indian airlines will need to increase from 503 aircraft in Mar-2018 to 1817 aircraft by 2040, while the number of widebodies will need to increase from 66 to 306. The number of turboprop aircraft will need to increase from 53 to 236. [more - original PR]