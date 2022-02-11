India to implement revised rules for international arrivals from 14-Feb-2022

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced (10-Feb-2022) plans to implement revised rules for international passengers arriving in India from 14-Feb-2022. The present requirement that passengers arriving from countries categorised as "at risk" for COVID-19 transmission undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 at the airport upon arrival in India, and to wait in the airport to receive results before leaving the premises or boarding a connecting flight, will be terminated and the "at risk" categorisation removed. From 14-Feb-2022, all international arrivals are required to either submit a recent negative PCR test certificate or a certificate proving they have completed a full primary vaccination schedule in one of the 82 countries "which have agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of Nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines" on the Air Suvidha portal prior to boarding flights to India. Random testing of 2% of passengers on each arriving international flight will be undertaken at airports. [more - original PR]