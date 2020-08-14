India to establish travel bubble with the Maldives

India's Ministry of External Affairs, via its official website, announced (13-Aug-2020) plans to establish "an air travel bubble between India and Maldives to facilitate movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc". The Ministry noted the Maldives will be the first country in the Indian Subcontinent to establish a travel bubble with India and said travel bubble services between the two countries are expected to commence on 18-Aug-2020.