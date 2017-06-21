India registers new domestic traffic record in May-2017

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, via his official Twitter account, stated (20-Jun-2017) domestic traffic figures for May-2017 "registers a new record with over one crore passengers flying domestically in a single month". He attributed some of this growth to India's regional connectivity scheme (UDAN). Indian carriers handled 10.174 million passengers in the month, for growth of 17.4% year-on-year. Growth was recorded also in Apr-2017 after declines in Mar-2017 and Feb-2017. Until Jan-2017, the domestic market witnessed growth of over 20% for 13 consecutive months.