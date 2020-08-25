Become a CAPA Member
25-Aug-2020 1:24 PM

India reaches 33% of pre COVID-19 domestic traffic and looks to increase daily pax to 150,000

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his personal Twitter account, announced (23-Aug-2020) three months after recommencement of domestic civil aviation operations, the number of domestic passengers more than tripled from 30,550 on 26-May-2020 to 97,662 on 22-Aug-2020. Aircraft movements doubled from 418 to 968. Mr Puri said: "We are now at 33% mark as compared to the pre-COVID domestic civil aviation numbers". Mr Puri added India will target 150,000 daily passengers by further opening the sector and increasing frequency.

