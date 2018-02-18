19-Feb-2018 9:06 AM
India PM inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport development project
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended (18-Feb-2018) the ground breaking ceremony for the Navi Mumbai International Airport development project. Mr Modi stated the project had been pending since 1997 and said once complete the new airport will help ease congestion at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The PM noted Mumbai Airport presently handles passenger traffic approximately equal to the accumulated passenger traffic of all India's airports 25 years ago. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Marathi - II]