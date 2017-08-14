Loading
14-Aug-2017 12:44 PM

India outlines high capacity utilisation by foreign airlines compared to Indian airlines

India's Ministry of Finance, in the Economic Survey 2016/2017 Volume II, outlined (11-Aug-2017) the utilisation of capacity entitlements for Indian and foreign carriers for summer 2017 as follows:

  • Qatar: Airlines from Qatar utilised 99.6% of capacity entitlement compared to 62.4% by Indian airlines;
  • Oman: Airlines from Oman utilised 99.5% of capacity entitlement compared to 69.7% by Indian airlines;
  • Thailand: Airlines from Thailand utilised 97.7% of capacity entitlement compared to 60.7% by Indian airlines;
  • Dubai: Airlines from Dubai utilised 97.0% of capacity entitlement compared to 72.1% by Indian airlines;
  • Kuwait: Airlines from Kuwait utilised 91.7% of capacity entitlement compared to 38.2% by Indian airlines;
  • Bahrain: Airlines from Bahrain utilised 89.6% of capacity entitlement compared to 30.9% by Indian airlines.

