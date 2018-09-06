Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2018 10:22 AM

India MOS for Civil Aviation: We are preparing for a billion trips p/a

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stated (05-Sep-2018) India's Ministry of Civil Aviation "would like to reassure everyone that we are in fact preparing for a billion trips" p/a in India within the next 20 years through its NextGen Airports in Bharat (NABH) Nirman scheme for airport infrastructure development. Mr Sinha said: "The demand for aviation is not a worry; we anticipate a huge demand from cities across India. It is the supply that needs to be kept up to pace". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More