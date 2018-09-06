India MOS for Civil Aviation: We are preparing for a billion trips p/a

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stated (05-Sep-2018) India's Ministry of Civil Aviation "would like to reassure everyone that we are in fact preparing for a billion trips" p/a in India within the next 20 years through its NextGen Airports in Bharat (NABH) Nirman scheme for airport infrastructure development. Mr Sinha said: "The demand for aviation is not a worry; we anticipate a huge demand from cities across India. It is the supply that needs to be kept up to pace". [more - original PR]