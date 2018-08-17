17-Aug-2018 10:44 AM
India MoCA extends Cochin Airport suspension to 26-Aug-2018
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated (16-Aug-2018) operations at Cochin International Airport are suspended until 26-Aug-2018 due to severe flooding of the runway, taxiway, apron and associated facilities, extended from the previous resumption date of 18-Aug-2018. MoCA reported India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) established a round the clock control room to monitor the situation, coordinate rescheduling efforts and responding to queries from passengers. The DGCA approved Air Arabia, Emirates, flydubai, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Saudia and SriLankan Airlines to divert services operating to Thiruvananthapuram Trivandrum International Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]