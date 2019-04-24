India MoCA clarifies plan for temporary reallocation of vacant Jet Airways slots

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official Twitter account, confirmed (23-Apr-2019) plans to "allot some of the slots vacated by Jet Airways to other airlines on [a] purely temporary basis, for a period of three months" (TNN/Deccan Chronicle/The Hindu/CNBC-TV18, 23/24-Apr-2019). MoCA stated it will allocate vacant Jet Airways slots "only to those airlines which bring in additional capacity (additional aircrafts)". The Ministry added: "The historic rights of Jet Airways, as per the provisions of the extant MoCA guidelines for slot allocation, will be protected. These slots would be made available to Jet Airways as and when they revive their operations".