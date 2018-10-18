India MoCA: Cape Town Convention Bill to 'enable cheaper and easier financing of aircraft'

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official Twitter account, confirmed (17-Oct-2018) "Government plans to bring in Cape Town Convention Act for aviation sector". As previously reported by CAPA, MoCA plans to introduce the 2018 Cape Town Convention Bill to facilitate the implementation of the aircraft equipment protocol of the 2001 Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment. MoCA stated: "This act will enable cheaper and easier financing of aircraft".