22-Jul-2019 10:59 AM
India MoCA announced eight new routes launched under UDAN
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced (20-Jul-2019) services recently commenced on eight new routes under the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN), increasing the total number of operational UDAN routes to 194. The routes include:
- Mysore-Hyderabad: Operated by Alliance Air, commencing 19-Jul-2019;
- Mysore-Goa: Operated by Alliance Air, commencing 19-Jul-2019;
- Mysore-Cochin: Operated by Alliance Air, commencing 19-Jul-2019;
- Kolkata-Shillong: Operated by IndiGo, commencing 20-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]