22-Jul-2019 10:59 AM

India MoCA announced eight new routes launched under UDAN

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced (20-Jul-2019) services recently commenced on eight new routes under the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN), increasing the total number of operational UDAN routes to 194. The routes include:

