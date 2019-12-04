Become a CAPA Member
4-Dec-2019 10:22 AM

India MoCA and AAI invites bids for UDAN round four

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited (03-Dec-2019) proposals from airlines for the operation of routes under round four of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN). Round four will focus on enhancing connectivity in priority areas, including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north east India, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This round will also permit airlines to revise frequency on UDAN services and will prioritise airports already developed by the AAI for the award of viability gap funding. The deadline for submission of initial proposals is 09-Jan-2020. [more - original PR]

