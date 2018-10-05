Become a CAPA Member
5-Oct-2018 10:15 AM

India Ministry of Civil Aviation to implement DigiYatra programme at airports from Feb-2019

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced (04-Oct-2018) plans to implement its DigiYatra biometric technology enabled passenger throughput processing scheme at airports in 2019, commencing with Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Feb-2019. Airports Authority of India will implement the programme at Varanasi Airport, Pune Lohegaon Airport, Vijayawada Airport and Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport by the end of Apr-2019. India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stated under the programme passengers will be able to register online to receive a DigiYatra ID, which can be used while purchasing tickets and will be passed on by airlines to the departure airports. [more - original PR]

