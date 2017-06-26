26-Jun-2017 8:31 AM
India Ministry of Civil Aviation lays out plans for new USD3bn Noida International Airport
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced (24-Jun-2017) the Indian Government granted in-principle approval for a greenfield airport at Jewar in Greater Noida. Noida International Airport plans include:
- Located 72m from the existing Delhi International Airport and 65km from Hindon Air Force station Ghaziabad;
- The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is acting as the implementing authority for the project;
- A 3000 hectares site has been identified. The initial phase of construction will require 1000 hectares at an estimated cost of INR100 billion (USD1.6 billion);
- Initial phase will include a single runway, with space for up to three additional runways;
- Total development budget is estimated at INR150 billion to INR200 billion (USD2.3 billion to USD3.1 billion);
- The airport is expected to cater to 30-50 million passengers p/a over the next 10 to 15 years;
- The Uttar Pradesh Government, along with YEIDA, will bear the cost of land procurement;
- The project will be implemented as a public private partnership, for which the concessionaire will be sought through an open market competitive bidding process. [more - original PR]