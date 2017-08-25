India Ministry of Civil Aviation opens bidding process for the second round under UDAN scheme

India's Minister of Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju announced (24-Aug-2017) that the process for bidding for the second round of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) will start on 24-Aug-2017. The focus on the second round will be on improving connectivity to priority areas like the North East, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshdweep by introducing more operational flexibility and promoting helicopter operations. The Minister informed that the changes in the second round of UDAN had been brought in after extensive consultations with stakeholders over the last four months. Details are as follows:

Sector length: Among the important changes that are being effected, routes with stage length less than 150km will now be permitted for operations as RCS routes through fixed wing aircraft. This is aimed at providing enhanced connectivity and ease the formation of networks under the scheme;

Exclusivity: Exclusivity of operations will continue to be applicable for a period of three years, Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) can issue No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to other airline operators willing to operate on the respective RCS route. This will ensure there is no supply constraint on RCS routes. To provide more flexibility to SAOs, the maximum number of flights with VGF have been increased to 14 for priority areas. Further, the SAOs can anytime increase the number of flights on RCS routes to any number. Also, minimum performance specifications will no longer be applicable on non RCS routes;

Helicopter operations: Helicopter operations under the scheme are limited to priority areas only. To encourage this, the VGF Caps for helicopters has been increased and 10% of the estimated annual inflows in the RCF will be earmarked for helicopter operation. Further, all 13 passenger seats for helicopters will be considered as RCS Seats and VGF will be provided accordingly. The methodology for computing flight duration for helicopters has also been revised based on the recommendation of Expert Committee;

Priority RCS: Several changes have been brought in to improve connectivity to priority areas. Priority RCS route is being defined as an RCS Route in which at least one of the airports - origin or destination - is an RCS Airport located in a Priority Area, and the RCS Airport satisfies the definition of underserved airport or unserved airport under the Scheme. An Underserved Airport for Priority Areas will mean any airport which is not an unserved airport and there are no more than 14 scheduled commercial flight departures per week as per the latest flight schedule published by the DGCA. Additional category of aircraft will be permitted for operations on priority RCS routes. Proposals for these areas will be prioritised. There will be enhanced VGF caps for operations through Category-1 A and Category-1 Fixed-wing aircraft for priority RCS routes. Also, helicopter operations under the scheme are being allowed only on priority RCS routes. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

