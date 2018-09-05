5-Sep-2018 11:00 AM
India Minister for Civil Aviation: India to develop 100 new airports in the next 15 years
India's Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, via his personal Twitter account, stated (04-Sep-2018) India's Government plans to develop 100 new airports in the next 10 to 15 years to accommodate rapidly increasing demand. Mr Prabhu said the airport development projects will require an estimated investment of USD60 billion and will be undertaken under a public private partnership model.