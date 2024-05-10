Loading
10-May-2024 6:08 PM

'India has grown to one of our top markets': Skyscanner VP

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "India has grown to one of our top markets. I think you're seeing an increasingly strong economy, you're seeing a stable environment and you're also seeing the home-based airlines - with massive 470 and 480 aircraft orders - investing massively in the capacity approach and you've got a growing middle class". Mr Aitken added: "Every airline that I speak to globally talks about 'how can you help us grow in India?'".

