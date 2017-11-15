India Govt receives 141 proposals from 17 bidders covering 502 routes in second UDAN round

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju, via his official Twitter account, stated (14-Nov-2017) the second round of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN) has received 17 bidders covering 502 routes. He tweeted: "RCS UDAN 2 - 17 bidders, 141 proposals including 33 for helicopters, 502 routes, including 161 in our priority areas (J&K, Himachal, Uttaranchal and North East)". He continued: "We've had some tremendous response for initial bidding of routes under RCS UDAN -2 and I shall be sharing the highlights with press at 4:30 pm today". He also noted: "In 70 years of independence, we had 70 active airports. With UDAN, we will make 80 more airports active within one year. That's the power of an idea".