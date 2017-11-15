Loading
15-Nov-2017 7:49 AM

India Govt receives 141 proposals from 17 bidders covering 502 routes in second UDAN round

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju, via his official Twitter account, stated (14-Nov-2017) the second round of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN) has received 17 bidders covering 502 routes. He tweeted: "RCS UDAN 2 - 17 bidders, 141 proposals including 33 for helicopters, 502 routes, including 161 in our priority areas (J&K, Himachal, Uttaranchal and North East)". He continued: "We've had some tremendous response for initial bidding of routes under RCS UDAN -2 and I shall be sharing the highlights with press at 4:30 pm today". He also noted: "In 70 years of independence, we had 70 active airports. With UDAN, we will make 80 more airports active within one year. That's the power of an idea".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More