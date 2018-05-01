India Govt extends EoI date for Air India

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation issued (01-May-2018) a corrigendum, extending the deadline for submission of expression of interest in Air India's stake sale from 14-May-2018 to 31-May-2018 and the announcement of the selected bidder from 31-May-2018 to 15-Jun-2018. It was also noted that interested consortia will be permitted to change their composition within 15 days of the request for proposal being issued. Earlier, no changes were allowed after submission of an expression of interest. [more - original PR]