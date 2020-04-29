29-Apr-2020 8:49 AM
Indian Government further extends deadline for Air India divestment EoI to 30-Jun-2020
India's Government further extended (28-Apr-2020) the deadline for the submission of bids on its EoI for the divestment of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services PVT Limited from 30-Apr-2020 to 30-Jun-2020, due to the impact of coronavirus. As previously reported by CAPA, the government had extended the deadline for bidding from 17-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]