Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Jul-2020 10:57 AM

India extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 31-Jul-2020

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Jul-2020) India's Government extended its prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 31-Jul-2020 but added, "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis". As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More