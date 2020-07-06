6-Jul-2020 10:57 AM
India extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 31-Jul-2020
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Jul-2020) India's Government extended its prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 31-Jul-2020 but added, "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis". As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020.