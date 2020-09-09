India establishes air transport bubble with Afghanistan

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official website, confirmed (Sep-2020) India "established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan", permitting Indian airlines and Ariana Afghan Airlines to operate limited services between the two countries for the repatriation of Indian and Afghani nationals. According the MoCA, India also has air transport bubble agreements with Canada, France, Germany, the Maldives, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the US.