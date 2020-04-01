1-Apr-2020 9:25 AM
India establishes air cargo 'lifeline' operations to transport medical supplies
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation established (31-Mar-2020) cargo hubs at Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai to support "Lifeline Udan" services transporting medical supplies to Agartala, Aizawl, Coimbatore, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Imphal and Thiruvananthapuram. Carriers operated 62 'lifeline' service between 26-Mar-2020 and 30-Mar-2020, transporting more than 15.4 tons of medical supplies. Air India and Alliance Air operated 42 of the services. Air India operated Mumbai-Delhi-Bengaluru-Mumbai service with A320 equipment on 30-Mar-2020, transporting 6593kg of medical supplies. Blue Dart, IndiGo and SpiceJet are also operating cargo services on a commercial basis. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]