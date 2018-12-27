Become a CAPA Member
27-Dec-2018

India domestic traffic up 11% in Nov-2018, IndiGo with 43% market share

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (26-Dec-2018) the following domestic traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.6 million, +11.0% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 91.1%;
    • GoAir: 87.6%;
    • AirAsia India: 86.5%;
    • IndiGo: 84.9%;
    • Jet Airways: 82.1%;
    • JetLite: 80.9%;
    • TruJet: 78.8%;
    • Air India: 78.6%;
    • Vistara: 78.5%;
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo:43.0%;
    • Jet Airways: 12.8%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.5%;
    • Air India: 12.2%;
    • GoAir: 8.8%;
    • AirAsia India: 5.3%;
    • Vistara: 3.6%;
    • JetLite: 1.5%;
    • TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]

