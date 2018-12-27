27-Dec-2018 9:43 AM
India domestic traffic up 11% in Nov-2018, IndiGo with 43% market share
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (26-Dec-2018) the following domestic traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 11.6 million, +11.0% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 5.0 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.5 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.5 million;
- Air India: 1.4 million;
- GoAir: 1.0 million;
- AirAsia India: 618,000;
- Vistara: 415,000;
- JetLite: 175,000;
- TruJet: 53,000;
- Load factor:
- Market Share:
- IndiGo:43.0%;
- Jet Airways: 12.8%;
- SpiceJet: 12.5%;
- Air India: 12.2%;
- GoAir: 8.8%;
- AirAsia India: 5.3%;
- Vistara: 3.6%;
- JetLite: 1.5%;
- TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]