23-Apr-2019 12:15 PM

India domestic pax up 5% in 1Q2019, IndiGo holds 44% market share

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (22-Apr-2019) the following domestic traffic highlights:

  • Mar-2019:
  • Three months ended Mar-2019:
    • Passengers: 35.5 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
      • IndiGo: 15.7 million;
      • SpiceJet: 4.8 million;
      • Air India: 4.5 million;
      • GoAir: 3.3 million;
      • Jet Airways: 3.2 million;
      • AirAsia India: 1.9 million;
      • Vistara: 1.4 million;
      • JetLite: 508,000;
      • TruJet: 163,000;
      • Star Air (India): 7000. [more - original PR]

