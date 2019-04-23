23-Apr-2019 12:15 PM
India domestic pax up 5% in 1Q2019, IndiGo holds 44% market share
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (22-Apr-2019) the following domestic traffic highlights:
- Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 11.6 million, +0.1% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 5.4 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.6 million;
- Air India: 1.5 million;
- GoAir: 1.1 million;
- AirAsia India: 687,000;
- Jet Airways: 537,000;
- Vistara: 490,000;
- JetLite: 134,000;
- TruJet: 54,000;
- Star Air (India): 4000;
- Three months ended Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 35.5 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 15.7 million;
- SpiceJet: 4.8 million;
- Air India: 4.5 million;
- GoAir: 3.3 million;
- Jet Airways: 3.2 million;
- AirAsia India: 1.9 million;
- Vistara: 1.4 million;
- JetLite: 508,000;
- TruJet: 163,000;
- Star Air (India): 7000. [more - original PR]
