21-Aug-2018 10:42 AM
India domestic pax up 21% to 11.6m in Jul-2018
India's DGCA reported (20-Aug-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 11.6 million, +20.8% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 4.9 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.6 million;
- Air India: 1.4 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.4 million;
- GoAir: 1.0 million;
- AirAsia India: 558,000;
- Vistara: 451,000;
- JetLite: 171,000;
- TruJet: 51,000;
- Load factor:
- SpiceJet: 93.8%;
- IndiGo: 88.7%;
- GoAir: 87.2%;
- Vistara: 84.1%;
- Jet Airways: 83.9%;
- Air India: 82.3%;
- JetLite: 80.5%;
- AirAsia India: 79.7%;
- TruJet: 74.8%;
- Air Deccan: 19.0%;
- Air Odisha: 5.9%
- Market share:
- IndiGo: 42.1%;
- Jet Airways: 13.6%;
- Air India: 12.4%;
- SpiceJet: 12.3%;
- GoAir: 8.9%;
- AirAsia India: 4.8%;
- Vistara: 3.9%;
- JetLite: 1.5%;
- TruJet: 0.4%. [more - original PR]