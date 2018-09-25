Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Sep-2018 9:20 AM

India domestic pax up 17% to 11.3m in Aug-2018

India's DGCA reported (24-Sep-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.3 million, +17.2% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 93.6%;
    • GoAir: 84.6%;
    • IndiGo: 82.8%;
    • Air India: 82.3%;
    • Jet Airways: 82.0%;
    • Vistara: 81.5%;
    • Jetlite: 79.2%;
    • AirAsia India: 76.2%;
    • Trujet: 75.7%;
    • Air Deccan: 52.3%;
    • Air Odisha: 24.9%
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 41.9%;
    • Jet Airways: 13.8%;
    • Air India: 12.7%;
    • SpiceJet: 12.4%;
    • GoAir: 8.9%;
    • AirAsia India: 4.7%;
    • Vistara: 3.7%;
    • Jetlite: 1.4%;
    • Trujet: 0.4%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More