25-Sep-2018 9:20 AM
India domestic pax up 17% to 11.3m in Aug-2018
India's DGCA reported (24-Sep-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 11.3 million, +17.2% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 4.8 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.6 million;
- Air India: 1.4 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.4 million;
- GoAir: 1.0 million;
- AirAsia India: 537,000;
- Vistara: 423,000;
- JetLite: 163,000;
- TruJet: 51,000;
- Air Deccan: 1000;
- Air Odisha: 1000;
- Load factor:
- SpiceJet: 93.6%;
- GoAir: 84.6%;
- IndiGo: 82.8%;
- Air India: 82.3%;
- Jet Airways: 82.0%;
- Vistara: 81.5%;
- Jetlite: 79.2%;
- AirAsia India: 76.2%;
- Trujet: 75.7%;
- Air Deccan: 52.3%;
- Air Odisha: 24.9%
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 41.9%;
- Jet Airways: 13.8%;
- Air India: 12.7%;
- SpiceJet: 12.4%;
- GoAir: 8.9%;
- AirAsia India: 4.7%;
- Vistara: 3.7%;
- Jetlite: 1.4%;
- Trujet: 0.4%. [more - original PR]