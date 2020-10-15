15-Oct-2020 12:28 PM
India domestic airline pax down 66% in Sep-2020
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (16-Sep-2020) the following domestic traffic highlights for Sep-2020:
- Sep-2020:
- Passengers: 3.9 million, -65.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor:
- Nine months ended Sep-2020:
- Passengers: 44.1 million, -58.4% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 22.2 million;
- SpiceJet: 6.9 million;
- Air India: 4.9 million;
- GoAir: 3.8 million;
- AirAsia India: 3.1 million;
- Vistara: 2.7 million;
- TruJet: 277,000;
- Star Air India: 58,000;
- Air Heritage: 20,000;
- Air Deccan: 10,000. [more - original PR]
