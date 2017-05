India's Union Minister for Civil Aviation Gajapathy Raju reported (30-May-2017) scheduled domestic flight movements increased from 700,000 in 2014 to 820,000 in 2016, an average growth of 8.2% p/a. The size of the Indian commercial aircraft in fleet expanded from 395 to 496 over the same period. Indian carriers have another 654 commercial aircraft on order. [more - original PR]