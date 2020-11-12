India DGCA permits airlines to operate 70% of pre outbreak domestic schedule

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (12-Nov-2020) plans to permit Indian airlines to operate up to 70% of their pre-coronavirus outbreak domestic schedule, commencing 11-Nov-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, the DGCA limited airlines to operating up to 33% of their pre-outbreak schedule from 25-May-2020, when scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India, and increased this to up to 45% from 26-Jun-2020 and up to 60% from 02-Sep-2020.