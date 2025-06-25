India DGCA finds safety issues following surveillance at major airports

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) completed (24-Jun-2025) surveillance of areas such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control, communication, navigation and surveillance systems and pre-flight medical evaluations at major airports including Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with findings including:

Multiple cases wherein the reported defects re-appeared many times on the aircraft indicating the ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification action on the defects/repeated defects;

Ground handling equipment were found unserviceable;

Line maintenance stores and tool control procedures were not followed;

During maintenance of aircraft, the work order was not followed; the unserviceable thrust reverser system and Flap Slat Lever were not locked;

Defect reports generated by the aircraft system were not found recorded in the technical logbook;

Several life vests were not properly secured beneath their designated seats;

Obstruction limitation data has not been updated at one airport for the last three years and no survey has been performed despite many new constructions around the vicinity of aerodrome;

A simulator was checked and found not matching with the aircraft configuration;

A domestic flight of a scheduled carrier was cancelled due to worn tyres and it was released only after the required rectification was carried out.

The findings have been communicated to the concerned operators with necessary corrective actions required within seven days. [more - original PR]