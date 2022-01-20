Become a CAPA Member
20-Jan-2022 11:20 AM

India DGCA extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services until 28-Feb-2022

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (19-Jan-2022) it extended its prohibition on scheduled international passenger services to and from India until 28-Feb-2022, rather than until 31-Jan-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020. The DGCA stated the prohibition "shall not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA" and noted: "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis". It further clarified that international services operating under India's travel bubble agreements with 35 countries will continue to operate until 28-Feb-2022.

